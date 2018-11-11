Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Tallies eight tackles

Kuechly had eight tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 52-21 loss to the Panthers.

Kuechly has three double-digit tackle performances this season but an been an inconsistent IDP option for the most part. The 27-year-old still leads the Panthers with 72 tackles (57 solo), while adding two sacks and an interception through nine games.

