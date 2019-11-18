Play

Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Ties team lead

Kuechly finished with eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Falcons.

Kuechly tied teammates Tre Boston and Eric Reid for Carolina's team lead in stops, bouncing back after a couple underwhelming outings by his standards. The linebacker now sports 90 tackles through 10 games this season.

