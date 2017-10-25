Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Trending toward return

Kuechly (concussion) practiced in full Wednesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports. Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Kuechly remains in the concussion protocol but is expected to play Sunday in Tampa Bay, according to Reed.

With a full practice under his belt, Kuechly is clearly in the last phase or two of the protocol for head injuries. At this point, only gaining clearance from an independent neurologist may stand in his way of a return to the field this weekend. Fortunately for Kuechly, he has four more days to achieve that end.