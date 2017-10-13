Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Will not return
Kuechly (concussion) will not return to Thursday's game against the Eagles, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.
Devastating news for the Panthers, as Kuechly has had an extensive history of concussions over the past three years. David Mayo will likely take over duties at inside linebacker for the remainder of the contest. Kuechly will have to pass league concussion protocol testing before he can return to the field, so look for more updates to come next week when the Panthers resume practice.
