Panthers' Luke Kuechly: Won't play against Bears
The Panthers ruled Kuechly (concussion) out for Sunday's game in Chicago, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Given his lengthy concussion history, Kuechly was never likely to avoid missed time. Head coach Ron Rivera did say that the star linebacker is making progress, with the potential to take another step in the NFL's concussion protocol when he visits a doctor Monday morning, per Strickland. With David Mayo set to fill in at middle linebacker, Chicago running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen have a better matchup than the numbers suggest.
