The Panthers signed Wilson from the practice squad to the active roster Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Wilson has started the last three games at cornerback as a practice squad elevation. Now that the 27-year-old is out of elevations, the Panthers have made room for him on the 53-man roster. Wilson is set to start Sunday's game against the Ravens at outside cornerback opposite Will Lee (hamstring) or Corey Thornton. The Panthers released linebacker Nick Hampton in a corresponding move.