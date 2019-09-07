Baugh (undisclosed) reverted to the Panthers' injured reserve on Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Baugh was waived/injured by the team prior to final roster cuts, but ended up going unclaimed. He will stay there for the rest of the season unless both parties reach an injury settlement once his health allows it.

