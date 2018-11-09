Addison (shoulder) is active for Thursday's game against the Steelers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Addison was a limited participant in practice all week due to a shoulder injury, but will suit up against the Steelers during Thursday Night Football. The starting defensive end racked up three sacks against the Buccaneers in Week 9, and will look to log another strong performance.

