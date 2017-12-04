Panthers' Mario Addison: Adds another sack
Addison made two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints.
Addison finished with a team-high three hits on Saints quarterback Drew Brees, including yet another sack. With that takedown, Addison now boasts 8.5 sacks on the season, leaving him just one shy of last year's career-high tally with four games remaining.
