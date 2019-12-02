Play

Addison had seven tackles (four solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Redskins.

Addison tied for fourth on Carolina in stops, posting a season high in the process. In addition to contributing toward a couple of sacks, bringing his tally to 9.5 this year, Addison also led the Panthers with three quarterback hits, evidencing his high involvement Sunday.

