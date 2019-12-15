Play

Addison (chest) is active for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.

Addison was initially considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against Seattle, but the starting linebacker is set to suit up. The 32-year-old possesses limited upside in IDP formats, having accumulated 9.5 sacks across 12 contests.

