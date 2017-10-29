Addison finished with five tackles (three solo) and was credited with 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.

Addison's pass-rushing excellence has been on display again this season, as he now boasts 5.5 sacks through eight games. That comes after Addison got to the quarterback a career-high 9.5 times last year, putting the 30-year-old in sight of a new personal best if he keeps his pace up.