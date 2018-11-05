Panthers' Mario Addison: Dominant in win
Addison recorded five tackles (three total), three sacks and one forced fumble during Sunday's 42-28 win over the Buccaneers.
Addison logged his highest sack count of the year, bringing his season total to 7.5. The starting defensive end will look to build upon his impressive sack total against the Steelers on Thursday.
