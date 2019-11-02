The Panthers have downgraded Addison (personal) to out for Sunday's tilt against the Titans, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Addison has been away from the team for personal reasons and will not play Sunday as a result. This will create an opportunity for rookie first-round pick Brian Burns to see a bigger role at outside linebacker.

