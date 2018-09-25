Addison picked up a sack for his only tackle during Sunday's 31-21 victory over the Bengals.

Overall, the Bengals' offensive line did a nice job protecting Andy Dalton, allowing just two sacks to Addison and Efe Obada. Addison has 3.5 sacks through three games, a year after racking up a career-high 11 quarterback takedowns.

More News
Our Latest Stories