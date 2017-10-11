Play

Addison (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and will be ready for Thursday's game against the Eagles, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Even when Addison was healthy, he was often limited in his snap count due to the pass rush that veteran Julius Peppers can bring to the table. Therefore, he can be a risky fantasy deployment, especially with just 14 tackles (nine solo) through the first five games.

