Panthers' Mario Addison: Gets another sack
Addison made two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions.
Addison overcame a knee injury to return to the fold Sunday, when he recorded a sack for his three straight game. Along with Kawann Short and Julius Peppers, Addison's pass-rushing ability has helped Carolina tie for the third-most sacks through five weeks.
