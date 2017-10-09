Play

Addison made two tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions.

Addison overcame a knee injury to return to the fold Sunday, when he recorded a sack for his three straight game. Along with Kawann Short and Julius Peppers, Addison's pass-rushing ability has helped Carolina tie for the third-most sacks through five weeks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories