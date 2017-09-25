Panthers' Mario Addison: Gets another sack
Addison posted six tackles (two solo) and one sack in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints.
Addison has now brought down the quarterback in consecutive games, making for a strong start to the current campaign following a career-best 9.5 sacks last term.
