Panthers' Mario Addison: Gets fourth sack
Addison made four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Bears.
Addison now sports four sacks on the season, giving him a chance to flirt with double-digit sacks if he keeps the same pace going.
