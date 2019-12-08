Play

Addison (groin) is active for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Addison was added to the injury report Friday as a limited participant with the groin issue, but it won't impact his availability for Week 14. The 32-year-old will look add to his team-leading total of 9.5 sacks versus the Falcons' porous pass protection.

