Play

Addison made one solo tackle during Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Colts.

Addison has now been held to just one tackle in two consecutive contests. The veteran linebacker is a sack-dependent fantasy option in IDP formats, and he's slated for a tough matchup against the Saints in Week 17.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends