Addison recorded four tackles, including a pair of sacks, in the Panthers' 16-10 win over Houston on Sunday.

The 32-year-old was impressive against Houston and saw a season-high 53 snaps in Week 4. The two sacks versus the Texans give Addison five quarterback takedowns over the past two weeks, making him a potentially fruitful waiver add in IDP formats.

