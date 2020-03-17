Panthers' Mario Addison: Joining Buffalo
Addison agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Bills on Monday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
The 32-year-old had 34 tackles (20 solo), 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games in 2019, and he's recorded at least nine sacks in each of the past four seasons. Addison figures to fill the void in Buffalo's pass rush left by the departure of Shaq Lawson, who is signing with the Dolphins.
