Panthers' Mario Addison: Leads Panthers in sacks again
Addison finished the 2019 season with 34 tackles (20 solo), 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 games played.
Addison has now led Carolina in sacks for four straight seasons, totaling 39 over that span. The veteran has also caused a couple fumbles in each of those seasons, giving him nice value as he now becomes an unrestricted free agent. Although he'll be 33 years old next season, Addison hasn't registered fewer than nine sacks since 2015 and has missed just three games since then as well.
