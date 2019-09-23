Addison registered three sacks in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Cardinals.

Addison's stops Sunday were exclusively of the quarterback-takedown variety, and he now boasts 3.5 through three appearances this season. Following 29.5 sacks the prior three years, Addison is already off to a great start in that department this term.

