Addison is not practicing Wednesday due to a chest injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Addison suffered a hit to the chest during Week 14's loss to the Falcons. Interim coach Perry Fewell said Wednesday that the Panthers are taking a cautious approach to Addison's recovery, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, so the 32-year-old's chances of suiting up against Seattle appear up in the air. If Addison were forced to miss any time, Brian Burns would likely draw increased snaps on the weak side in Carolina's linebacker corps.

