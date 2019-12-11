Panthers' Mario Addison: No practice Wednesday
Addison is not practicing Wednesday due to a chest injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Addison suffered a hit to the chest during Week 14's loss to the Falcons. Interim coach Perry Fewell said Wednesday that the Panthers are taking a cautious approach to Addison's recovery, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, so the 32-year-old's chances of suiting up against Seattle appear up in the air. If Addison were forced to miss any time, Brian Burns would likely draw increased snaps on the weak side in Carolina's linebacker corps.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...