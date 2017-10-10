Play

Addison (knee) did not practice Tuesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Addison was questionable all of last week but ended up taking the field Sunday against the Lions, registering two tackles and a sack in the process. Look for more updates on the defensive end's status once Wednesday's injury report is released.

