Addison posted three tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Falcons.

Addison took a backseat to Luke Kuechly and Shaq Thompson, who recorded 11 and 10 tackles, respectively. That is expected out of a linebacker who primarily plays on the weak side, but Addison has still been able to unearth occasional IDP value with 9.5 sacks through 12 games.

