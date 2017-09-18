Panthers' Mario Addison: Opens sack account
Addison posted four tackles and one sack in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bills.
Addison led the Panthers with 9.5 sacks last year, so his quarterback takedown Sunday marked more of the same. He'll look to build on his tally with a mouth-watering matchup against the Saints this Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Mario Addison: Records sack Thursday•
-
Panthers' Mario Addison: Signs with Panthers•
-
Panthers' Mario Addison: Will be available Sunday vs. Chargers•
-
Panthers' Mario Addison: Questionable to play•
-
Panthers' Mario Addison: Ruled out for Sunday's game•
-
Panthers' Mario Addison: Absent from Wednesday's injury report•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...