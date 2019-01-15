Addison finished the 2018 regular season with 35 tackles (20 solo), nine sacks and two fumbles forced in 16 games played.

Addison led Carolina in sacks for the third straight season, bringing his total to 29.5 quarterback takedowns over that span. Additionally, his 35 tackles this season marked the second most of his eight-year career. At 31 years old, Addison remains under contract with the Panthers for next season, when he'll aim to keep a strong presence coming off the edge.