Panthers' Mario Addison: Posts career high in sacks
Addison finished the 2017 regular season with 44 tackles (27 solo), 11 sacks and two forced fumbles across 16 games.
Addison set new career highs in tackles and sacks, justifying the lucrative three-year contract he signed following 27 stops and 9.5 sacks in 2016. The 30-year-old not only tied Julius Peppers for Carolina's team lead in sacks, but also placed just outside the top 10 in the NFL. After going undrafted in 2011 and playing just six games in two seasons prior to joining the Panthers, the Troy product has made a name for himself as a disruptive presence within one of the league's best defenses.
More News
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Pick Brady, Jones
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Divisional round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the divisional...
-
SportsLine: Playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...