Addison finished the 2017 regular season with 44 tackles (27 solo), 11 sacks and two forced fumbles across 16 games.

Addison set new career highs in tackles and sacks, justifying the lucrative three-year contract he signed following 27 stops and 9.5 sacks in 2016. The 30-year-old not only tied Julius Peppers for Carolina's team lead in sacks, but also placed just outside the top 10 in the NFL. After going undrafted in 2011 and playing just six games in two seasons prior to joining the Panthers, the Troy product has made a name for himself as a disruptive presence within one of the league's best defenses.