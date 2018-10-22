Panthers' Mario Addison: Posts sack in win
Addison (back) recorded two tackles (both solo), including a sack, in Sunday's win over Philadelphia.
Addison was forced to leave Sunday's game early due to a back injury, and it's unclear if that will keep him out at all going forward. Through six games, Addison has 4.5 sacks, proving himself to be a consistent threat. The Panthers take on the Ravens in Week 8, though Addison is questionable to play for the time being.
