Addison (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Addison did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but returned Friday in a limited fashion. If the hip injury keeps him sidelined in Week 16, Wes Horton could be in line to start at defensive end across from Julius Peppers.

