Addison (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Steelers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Addison was a limited participant in practice all three days this week. The Troy product is coming off a stellar performance against the Buccaneers in Week 9, recording five total tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble. If Addison misses time Thursday, Efe Obada would likely see an increase in work.