Panthers' Mario Addison: Quiet in loss
Addison logged two total tackles and half a sack in Thursday's 20-14 loss to Tampa Bay.
Addison was on the field for 49 of 60 possible defensive snaps (75 percent). The 32-year-old saw a similar workload in Week 1's loss to Los Angeles -- 48 defensive snaps -- but was unable to record a statistic in that contest. While his production doesn't quite reflect the notion, Addison remains a vital part of Carolina's linebacking corps.
