Addison has played in two of the Panthers' three preseason games thus far, recording two tackles and half a sack.

Addison was rested for Carolina's exhibition opener, but shared a sack in the team's second outing. He then played 20 snaps in Thursday night's game against the Patriots, likely concluding his preseason involvement. With three straight seasons of at least nine sacks, Addison remains a critical part of the Panthers defense despite the offseason additions of veteran Bruce Irvin and rookie first-rounder Brian Burns at outside linebacker.