Panthers' Mario Addison: Ready for Week 16
Addison (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Addison began the week not practicing but was able to progress to full participation Friday to avoid an injury designation. The 32-year-old leads the Panthers with 9.5 sacks and will look to get back in the sack column against the Colts.
