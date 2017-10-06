Panthers' Mario Addison: Receives questionable designation
Addison (knee) is listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Lions, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Despite the questionable designation, Addison is still expected to play after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday. He'll be tasked with pressuring Lions' quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose been sacked 12 times through the first four weeks.
More News
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...