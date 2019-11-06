Addison (personal) returned to practice and is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Packers.

Addison sat out of this past Sunday's game against the Titans for personal reasons. He should retake his starting weakside linebacker role going forward. The veteran has 15 tackles (nine solo) and 6.5 sacks through seven games.

