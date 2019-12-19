Play

Addison (shoulder) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice.

Addison was dealing with a chest injury entering Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, but he played a typical 72 percent of defensive snaps and picked up the shoulder injury. The 32-year-old's practice participation Thursday and Friday will additional clarity to his Week 16 availability.

