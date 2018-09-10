Addison totaled three tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 16-8 victory against Dallas.

Addison has averaged over 10 sacks per year the last two seasons and the strong run of play has continued into his age-31 season. His was one of several impressive individual performances in what was a strong day for the Panthers' defense. He and the rest of the unit will look to maintain momentum in next week's game against Atlanta.

