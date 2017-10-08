Play

Addison (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Addison was expected to play, mainly being held out of practice for cautionary measures. The 30-year-old defensive end will receive a good-sized workload against the Lions, but with Julius Peppers (shoulder) also healthy, he still will be relieved at points.

