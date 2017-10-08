Panthers' Mario Addison: Suiting up Sunday
Addison (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Addison was expected to play, mainly being held out of practice for cautionary measures. The 30-year-old defensive end will receive a good-sized workload against the Lions, but with Julius Peppers (shoulder) also healthy, he still will be relieved at points.
