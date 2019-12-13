Play

Interim coach Perry Fewell said Friday that he's "very optimistic" Addison (chest) will suit up against the Seahawks on Sunday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Addison is officially considered questionable for Week 15, but he appears on track to suit up versus Seattle. The veteran linebacker will likely draw his usual start on the weak side, though Brian Burns would stand to see increased usage if Addison is limited in any capacity.

