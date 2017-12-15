Panthers' Mario Addison: Will be ready Sunday
Addison (illness) will be ready for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Addison will avoid missing his first game of the season. He currently sits at 9.5 sacks through 13 games, tying a career high he set in 2015. The veteran defensive end will has a tough matchup to extend his career high, though, with mobile QB Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) rising from injured reserve this week.
More News
-
Week 15 WR sleepers
It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...