Addison (illness) will be ready for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Addison will avoid missing his first game of the season. He currently sits at 9.5 sacks through 13 games, tying a career high he set in 2015. The veteran defensive end will has a tough matchup to extend his career high, though, with mobile QB Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) rising from injured reserve this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 15 WR sleepers

    It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...

  • jonathan-stewart.jpg

    Week 15 RB sleepers

    Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...

  • nick-foles-1400.jpg

    Week 15 QB sleepers

    Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...

    CBS Sports Shop