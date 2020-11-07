site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Marken Michel: Activated to roster
RotoWire Staff
Michel was activated from the practice squad Saturday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Michel made his season last week although he played exclusively on special teams. Expect him to play another special teams role for the Panthers' next game against the Chiefs.
