Michel has been elevated from the practice squad for Thursday night's matchup against the Falcons, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 27-year-old wideout was called up to the active roster for a Week 7 tilt against the Saints, but he ultimately did not see the field in a 27-24 defeat. Michel is yet to suit up in a regular-season game since receiving his first NFL opportunity with the Eagles' practice squad last December. He may get into the game Thursday night if an injury occurs above him on the WR depth chart, or if assistance is required on special teams.