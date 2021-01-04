site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Marken Michel: Reaches future agreement
The Panthers signed Michel to a reserve/future contract Monday, Will Bryan of the team's official site reports.
An undrafted free agent in 2016, Michel finally made his NFL debut in 2020, suiting up in two games for the Panthers. The 27-year-old has an uphill climb to secure a roster spot in 2021.
