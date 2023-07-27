Stevenson (undisclosed) was placed on Carolina's reserve/PUP Thursday after being waived Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston Reports.

After being cut with a failed physical just one day prior, Stevenson has reverted to the Panthers' reserve/PUP list. This designation means the wideout must miss at least four games of the coming season if he makes the active roster. The 25-year-old appeared in five games for the Bills in 2021 and was a member of Cleveland's practice squad in 2022 before joining Carolina.