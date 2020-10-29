Haynes (knee) is active coming into Thursday night's matchup against the Falcons, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

Haynes and defensive end Efe Obada (back) were both able to overcome questionable designations to suit up Thursday night, providing valuable reinforcements to Carolina's front seven. Haynes has registered three QB hits and two sacks over the past five games, but during Week 8 he'll face an Atlanta offensive line that has surrendered more than two sacks in a game just once thus far this season.