Haynes (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
The rotational linebacker practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's session. Haynes was placed on injured reserve before the season and missed the first nine weeks. The sixth-year pro has two tackles on 42 snaps in two games since returning.
